La Salle’s RDJ headlines CPC Volleyball Coaches of the Year

As four teams emerged on top of collegiate volleyball—from the men’s and women’s divisions of the UAAP and NCAA—it is only fitting to recognize the masterminds behind the title runs of De La Salle University, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, National University, and De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.

After steering La Salle to its 13th women’s volleyball crown, Ramil de Jesus further cemented his legacy in the collegiate ranks and will be recognized as the UAAP Women’s Volleyball Coach of the Year, headlining a bevy of mentors to be feted in the Collegiate Press Corps Awards Night presented by Strong Group Athletics on June 29 at the Discovery Suites Manila in Ortigas, Pasig.

The Lady Spikers delivered one of the most dominant campaigns in league history, completing a perfect 16-0 season capped by a Finals triumph over then two-time defending champion National University in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament.

The historic “Sweep 16” also allowed De Jesus and La Salle to exorcise the ghosts of Season 76. This time, the Lady Spikers finished the job and returned the championship to Taft Avenue.

Another compelling story came from Mayeth Carolino, who returned to Letran nearly three decades after her playing days and guided the Lady Knights back to glory as head coach.

A champion as a player, Carolino replicated that success from the sidelines as Letran dethroned College of Saint Benilde in the NCAA Season 101 women’s volleyball finals.

Carolino was part of Letran’s championship teams in 1997 and 1998 and also captured Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player honors during her collegiate career.

In 2026, she once again played a pivotal role in the school’s return to prominence, earning NCAA Women’s Volleyball Coach of the Year honors from the seven coaching awards supported by the San Miguel Corporation.

The storylines were equally impressive on the men’s side of the annual awarding rites, also backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, Converge FiberX, Go For Gold, D’Generals, Buffalos’ Wings N’ Things, and SMC, with Discovery Suites as the official venue partner.

The NU Bulldogs continued their reign as the gold standard of UAAP men’s volleyball under decorated mentor Dante Alinsunurin.

Set to receive the UAAP Men’s Volleyball Coach of the Year award, Alinsunurin guided NU to a sixth consecutive championship after defeating Far Eastern University in the Season 88 finals. The title was the Bulldogs’ eighth in their remarkable 11th straight Finals appearance.

Meanwhile, redemption finally arrived for Arnold Laniog and the College of Saint Benilde Blazing Spikers.

A longtime fixture in the Benilde program as both player and coach, Laniog steered the Blazing Spikers to the NCAA Season 101 championship, ending a nine-year title drought.

For his efforts, Laniog will be recognized as the NCAA Men’s Volleyball Coach of the Year, a fitting reward for helping restore Benilde to the top of collegiate men’s volleyball.