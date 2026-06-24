Kevin Quiambao to slide on the two spot as Gilas hopes to play ‘bigger’

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Gilas Pilipinas won’t have the luxury to play big with its tallest players in Kai Sotto and Quentin Millora-Brown out commission for the third window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers but head coach Tim Cone is searching for ways to matchup against the height of New Zealand and Australia.

And one of those adjustments the veteran mentor is looking at is the possibility of sliding Kevin Quiambao to the shooting guard spot.

Cone, himself, floated the idea at the end of Gilas open practice session on Monday, June 22 — a day before the team flew to Brisbane on Tuesday, June 23 to set up a four-day training camp.

“We looked at it a little bit by trying to narrow the two-guard position down a little bit between Dwight and KQ. There wasn’t a lot of competition. We’re going to try to move KQ to the two-guard position a little bit,” said Cone.

Quiambao was not in attendance during the open practice as he had been excused due to personal matters but Cone assured that the 6-foot-4 wingman is very much part of the team.

Cone said having Quiambao at the shooting guard spot would allow Gilas to put size across the board, which could work well with their switching defense.

The veteran mentor, however, added that it still remains an experiment and the games against the Tall Blacks and the Boomers are good opportunities to test it out.

“We’re going to have an opportunity to play there. That will allow us to play bigger as well in that position. So he should get some substantial time there as well as at the three-position,” he added.

Naturally, Quiambao is playing more of the small forward position and mainly serves as a backup to Justin Brownlee. But with Scottie Thompson, CJ Perez and Calvin Oftana not in the lineup, Dwight Ramos is the only natural shooting guard left in the lineup.