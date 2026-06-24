Angat Dam seen recovering by mid-July

By Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz

While Angat Dam’s water level continues to decline and is nearing the critical mark of 160 meters, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said recovery could begin by mid-July as the southwest monsoon strengthens.

As of June 24, the reservoir stood at 163.5 meters, just 3.5 meters above critical level, and has been dropping at nearly half a meter per day due to below-forecast rainfall in its watershed.

PAGASA noted that only 127 millimeters of rain were recorded from June 1 to 22, far short of the projected 280 millimeters.

Despite the shortfall, PAGASA weather specialist Jofren Habaluyas said rainfall is expected to increase by the second or third week of July, allowing Angat’s water level to rise gradually.

Projections show the reservoir could reach 176.33 meters by July 31, higher than its current elevation though still below the rule curve and far from its normal high of 210 meters.

Habaluyas cautioned that El Niño’s lingering effects may continue into early 2027 but emphasized that the anticipated monsoon rains should provide much-needed relief in the coming weeks.

“We are expecting Angat’s water level to continuously rise until the end of the year,” he said.