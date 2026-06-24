Lascuña ready to slug it out against young guns at ICTSI Pinewoods Challenge

Fresh off a much-needed break, a rejuvenated Tony Lascuña is raring to chase his first victory of the season, announcing his readiness to battle the country’s elite and a formidable international field at the ICTSI Pinewoods Challenge, which unwraps on Tuesday, June 30, in Baguio City.

“I’m good now, ready for Pinewoods,” a confident Lascuña declared in Filipino.

The multi-titled veteran chose to sit out last week’s Asian Development Tour event at Luisita, prioritizing rest to heal a nagging back injury. The ailment was the physical toll of a grueling showdown at Caliraya Springs, where he fell just one stroke short to Angelo Que in one of the wildest, most dramatic finishes in Philippine Golf Tour history.

However, the 55-year-old didn’t completely put down his clubs during the brief hiatus. To keep his rhythm sharp and confidence intact, Lascuña sneaked in light training sessions, focused primarily on precision range work at Manila Southwoods.

Heading into the ₱2.5 million tournament – the third leg of this year’s PGT calendar – Lascuña is well aware of the twin threats ahead of him – a bumper crop of fearless young guns and a golf course that acts as a physical crucible.

While Pinewoods Golf and Country Club will test every player’s resolve, Lascuña believes the high-altitude track plays directly into his strengths. Unlike longer courses that reward brute strength and massive driving distance, Pinewoods is a thinking-man’s course.

“Pinewoods suits me quite well, it doesn’t demand too much power, but strategy. Ball control and course management are absolute requirements,” said Lascuña, highlighting that tactical positioning will beat raw power next week.

Lascuña’s masterclass approach to placement golf gives him a distinct advantage over younger rivals who might rely too heavily on the driver, potentially punishing themselves in Pinewoods’ daunting layout.

However, the multi-titled campaigner isn’t blind to his vulnerabilities. While his swing is dialed in, his physical stamina will face a supreme test on Pinewoods’ rolling hills.

“The up-and-down terrain of the course is what I see as a bit of a problem. The younger players definitely have the advantage on that kind of layout,” admitted Lascuña, who stands as the winningest player in circuit history with over 50 career victories.

Despite the physical demands of the undulating terrain, Lascuña remains mentally unshakeable. He points to his recent performance at Caliraya Springs, where he defied both a punishingly long layout and oppressive summer heat to push Que to the absolute brink, as proof that his grit can offset any physical deficit.

The Pinewoods stop marks the beginning of an arduous mid-year stretch for the men of the tour. Immediately following the Baguio event, they will pack up and head down to Lubao, Pampanga, for another exhausting leg at the wind-raked Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club from July 7-10.

Running alongside the men’s tournament this week is the 54-hole, P1 million Ladies PGT with Harmie Constantino expected to spearhead the title chase. The former Order of Merit winner enters the tournament hunting for back-to-back trophies, riding the wave of momentum after snapping a lengthy title drought with a dominant win at Caliraya Springs.

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