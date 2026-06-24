PH bans Gorebox following Tacloban tragedy

By Aaron Recuenco

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) announced it will temporarily ban the online game Gorebox after police linked one of the Tacloban school shooters to alleged addiction to the violent gaming app.

Brig. Gen. Jason Capoy of the Police Regional Office 8 described Gorebox as a game that exposes players to firearms and graphic violence.

Following this revelation, CICC Undersecretary Aboy Paraiso confirmed the app will be blocked as a precautionary measure while authorities investigate its possible role in influencing the suspect.

“Within the day, expect the app to be blocked,” Paraiso said, stressing that the move is meant to protect children online while investigators assess whether the platform contributed to the tragic attack.

Launched in 2023, Gorebox promotes itself as a “physics-driven sandbox game where creativity meets unrestrained destruction.”

However, officials warned that its violent content poses risks to young users.

Paraiso added that beyond the temporary ban, the agency is strengthening monitoring of digital platforms to identify online spaces that may endanger children.

The PNP also urged parents and schools to be vigilant in supervising students’ online activities, noting that one of the suspects had posted gun-related videos prior to the attack.

Authorities emphasized that the ban is part of broader efforts to safeguard Filipino youth from harmful online influences while investigations continue.