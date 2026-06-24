PNP nears completion of Ateneo drowning probe

By Aaron Recuenco

The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced it is finalizing its investigation into the drowning deaths of two Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) basketball players in Aurora earlier this month.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) is completing its findings and will soon refer the case to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for review.

Based on the latest assessment, charges are expected to be recommended against 10 to 11 members of the ADMU coaching staff.

“Our role is to gather the facts and forward the records of investigation to the prosecution with our recommendations,” Nartatez explained, noting that the DOJ will determine the appropriate charges.

The investigation included a crime scene reconstruction on June 23, analyzing sea conditions, tide measurements, and victim locations to establish whether negligence or violations of the Anti-Hazing Law occurred.

Nartatez emphasized that while the cause of death was drowning, the PNP’s goal was to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

He added that the case could be referred to the DOJ as early as this week.