Missing child found, Sputnik gangman held in Manila

Police successfully rescued a four‑year‑old girl in Parañaque City after she was reported missing in Barangay 701, Malate, Manila on June 22.

Authorities said the child disappeared around 12:45 p.m. along Adriatico Street, prompting her family to seek help from barangay officials and police.

CCTV footage allegedly showed a man leading the girl toward Taft Avenue, sparking follow‑up operations and coordination with residents.

By early morning on June 23, police located the child and reunited her with her parents. The suspect, a 39‑year‑old man reportedly linked to the notorious Sputnik Gang, was arrested during the operation.

He remains under police custody while a kidnapping complaint is being prepared for inquest before the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office. (Mandie Asejo)