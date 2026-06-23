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Canadian child abuse suspect nabbed in Pangasinan

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Canadian national Rudolf Hannes Hofer undergoes booking procedures following his arrest for child pornography and abuse. (Photo from Bureau of Immigration)

Bureau of Immigration (BI) operatives arrested a Canadian fugitive in San Carlos City, Pangasinan on June 9 for child pornography offenses in his home country.

Authorities identified the suspect as 77‑year‑old Rudolf Hannes Hofer, who was apprehended by the bureau’s Fugitive Search Unit following verified information from Canadian counterparts.

Records showed Hofer is facing two active warrants in British Columbia for alleged possession of child sexual abuse material and breach of undertaking.

Investigators also found that the foreign national had overstayed in the Philippines after failing to extend his authorized stay.

Hofer is currently detained at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, pending deportation proceedings. (Mandie Asejo)

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