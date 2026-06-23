Alex Eala thrilled for her dream partnership with Venus Williams 

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

A dream partnership awaits Filipina ace Alex Eala is she teams up with legendary Venus Williams in the doubles event of the 2026 Bad Homburg Open in Germany on Wednesday, June 24.

The 21-year-old Filipina sensation and the multiple Grand Slam champion are set for their much-anticipated debut against Alexandra Osborne and Catherine Harrison in a first-round showdown expected to attract plenty of attention.

“I’m really excited,” said Eala in a recent interview.

“Venus Williams is such a trailblazer and continues to do so much and has done so much for the sport,” she added.

Regarded as one of the legends of the sport, the 46-year-old Williams has been ranked No. 1 in both singles and doubles by the Women’s Tennis Association. She has accumulated 49 WTA Tour-level singles titles, including seven majors, as well as a gold medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

She has also won 22 doubles titles, including 14 Grand Slam crowns with sister Serena Williams. Their last Grand Slam crown came in the 2016 Wimbledon.

Venus has also won two mixed doubles titles with Justin Gimelstob at the Australian and French Open, both in 1998.

Eala underscored Venus’ lasting impact on the game, saying the tennis icon helped pave the way for generations of female athletes like her.

“Women’s tennis has been a trailblazer for women’s sports, and she is a big reason why,” Eala said.

Eala and Venus, however, are still reeling from a first-round defeats in the singles, with the Filipina bowing to Elise Mertens, 6-3, 6-3, and the American yielding to Irina-Camelia Begu, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (6).