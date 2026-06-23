Boy, 10, killed, 2 others hurt in N. Cotabato mortar blast

A powerful blast from an unexploded ordnance (UXO) claimed the life of a 10‑year‑old boy and injured two other minors in Sitio Danao, Brgy. Ganatan, Arakan, North Cotabato, on Monday, June 22.

Authorities said the children were bathing in a creek when they discovered a 40mm mortar projectile.

One of them struck the device with a rock, triggering a sudden explosion that sent shockwaves through the area.

The fatality was identified as “Matt,” 10, while the injured victims are “Jim,” 17, and “Jil,” 8.

Troops from the Philippine Army’s 72nd Infantry Battalion rushed to the site and brought the victims to the hospital.

Matt was declared dead on arrival, while the two survivors are receiving treatment at Arakan Town Center Hospital.

The Provincial Explosive Ordnance Disposal and K9 Unit has launched a post‑explosion investigation to determine the origin of the grenade and prevent similar tragedies. (Selena Atun)