Laguna construction worker nabbed for abusing girl, 11

A 24‑year‑old construction worker, listed among CALABARZON’s most wanted criminals, was arrested on Monday, June 22, for repeatedly molesting and sexually abusing the 11‑year‑old daughter of his live‑in partner in Sta. Rosa City, Laguna.

Police said the suspect preyed on the child, known as “Jem‑Jem,” beginning in 2023 whenever her mother, alias “Fatima,” left for work.

The victim revealed she was raped at least ten times and threatened with death if she reported the assaults.

A warrant of arrest with no bail recommended was issued by Cabuyao City Regional Trial Court Branch 108 in 2023.

After the abuse was uncovered, the suspect fled to the Bicol Region and remained in hiding for nearly three years.

Believing the case had quieted down, he returned to Laguna in 2026, where authorities finally tracked him down along NIA Road in Brgy. Balibago.

The suspect is now under police custody in Laguna for inquest proceedings, facing multiple counts of rape and sexual abuse.