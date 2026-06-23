Gilas lacks size as Sotto out to relaunch NBA bid

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone explained why two of his frontliners in Kai Sotto and Quentin Millora-Brown were absent in the Final 12 of the national team for the pair of road games in the third window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Speaking at the end of the Gilas’ open practice and send off event at the FilOil Sports Centre Arena in San Juan on Monday, June 23, the veteran mentor said Millora-Brown is recovering from a back surgery while Sotto is focused on re-launching his bid for the NBA.

“Q has had back surgery in Japan so he’s not available. Kai is working on his plan to go to the NBA so we’re not going to interfere with that as well,” said Cone.

The absence of the two centers certainly left a huge hole in the middle for the Nationals especially that they are up against the taller teams like New Zealand and Australia in the third window.

“If he could be here I think he’d be here but he’s got other plans trying to go to another path along the NBA,” Cone said of the 7-foot-3 center Sotto.

“It’s too bad because Kai would make an incredible difference and really give us a chance. We just have to go with the people we have and we expect to put up a good fight with who we have,” he added.

Between the two, however, the 6-foot-10 Millora-Brown, who is playing in Japan, has the bigger chance of suiting up for Gilas in the next window. As for Sotto, it will widely depend on the path he would take to the NBA.

“I think Q is supposed to be out for a month or a month and a half. He might be able to make it in the August window,” said Cone.

“(For Kai) It depends on what path Kai takes. There’s some talk that he might go to the NCAA in the States. If he does that, then he’s going to be out for the year. The NCAA doesn’t break for FIBA like Japan, Korea or Europe. The NBA and NCAA in the States don’t break for FIBA,” he added.

Even the prospect of Sotto finally making it to the NBA would also mean that he won’t be much available for Gilas in the future.

“People talk about Harper and Green and Jordan Clarkson. Those guys are not available because they don’t get a break. It’s difficult to recruit those guys to come in and play unless it’s strictly for the summer,” Cone pointed out.

“Even then, the NBA teams don’t want them to come and play because they might get injured. It takes a lot to get these guys to come on and play. The same will be for Kai too,” he furthered.

Without the two, Gilas will have to rely heavily on June Mar Fajardo and AJ Edu to man the paint along with Troy Rosario, Carl Tamayo and new addition Mike Phillips.