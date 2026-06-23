Teen suspects in Tacloban school shooting studied juvenile law before attack -PNP

By Aaron Recuenco

Police revealed that the two minors behind the Tacloban City school shooting had planned the attack more than a month before classes opened.

Investigators discovered that the 14‑ and 15‑year‑old suspects exchanged messages discussing their intentions and even referenced the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act during their preparations.

Authorities said the shooters appeared convinced that, as minors, they would not face jail time if they carried out the attack.

This deliberate planning has become a central focus of the investigation, as it suggests the suspects acted with awareness of the law and its consequences.

The shooting at San Jose National High School left three people dead and 20 others injured, 15 of them wounded during the rampage.

Police Brig. Gen. Jason Capoy confirmed that the suspects had been preparing since May 1, and their conversations showed disturbing familiarity with legal provisions exempting children under 15 from criminal liability.

Investigators are now examining whether the suspects acted with discernment — a legal standard that determines if minors understood the wrongfulness of their actions.

The Supreme Court’s 2024 guidelines on discernment will play a key role in how the case proceeds.

Authorities also noted that the suspects initially sought out a bully but failing to locate their target, moved tactically through the school corridor and opened fire.

Forty bullet casings were recovered from a 9mm pistol owned by a police staff sergeant, the aunt of one shooter.

A .38 revolver linked to the grandfather of the other suspect was also found at the scene.