After a no-show, MPBL revokes Iloilo franchise, bans its management, coaches

The MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) has decided to revoke the franchise of Iloilo and permanently ban the management and officers of the United Royals for abandoning their participation and obligations in the ongoing SportsPlus MPBL 2026 Season.

Iloilo forfeited its game against Negros on Wednesday, June 17, at the One Arena Cainta, and remained non-committal on its game against Pasig on Wednesday, June 24, prompting the MPBL to impose stiff sanctions.

Due to the franchise revocation, all of the United Royals’ games will be voided.

According to a statement: “The MPBL has determined that the management of the Iloilo franchise has abandoned its obligations and participation in the League in clear violation of its franchise agreement and League rules and regulations.”

Apart from the ban, the officers of the Iloilo franchise will be subject to appropriate sanctions and penalties, including but not limited to the indefinite suspension of all league privileges and the enforcement of their outstanding obligations.

In addition, due to the reports of its third-party integrity partner, Sportsradar, and the recommendation of its Technical Committee, the MPBL, in close coordination with the Games and Amusements Board, may open an investigation into Iloilo’s owners, managers, coaches, staff, and or players, including but not limited to potential game manipulations and any unpaid financial obligations.

Including its forfeited game, the United Royals have compiled a 2-win, 11-loss record in the 2026 Season.

Commissioner Emmer Oreta said the MPBL remains committed to protecting the integrity of the League, the interest of its stockholders, partners, and sponsors, and the welfare of its teams, players, partners and fans.