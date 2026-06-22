₱8.2-M worth of illegal LPG seized in Laguna raid

By Danny Estacio

SAN PABLO CITY, Laguna – Authorities seized an estimated 19 tons of illegal LPG products valued at around ₱8.2 million during a raid on an unauthorized refilling station in Barangay Maysilo on Thursday, June 18.

Police said the operation also led to the arrest of two individuals allegedly involved in the illegal sale, refilling, possession, and distribution of LPG cylinders bearing a registered trademark.

Confiscated items included assorted filled and empty LPG cylinders, decanting equipment, a weighing scale, and a truck tractor with trailer loaded with the seized LPG.

The suspects and evidence are now under police custody for documentation and legal proceedings, while follow‑up investigations are being conducted to identify other individuals linked to the operation and determine the full scope of the illegal activity.