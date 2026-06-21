Team USA sweeps Italy  in battle of champs

What VNLwas anticipated as a grind was resolved in a brisk sweep as the USA won the battle of three-time Volleyball Nations Leaague champions, 27-25, 25-20, 25-16, on Saturday at the Philsports Arena.

Stephany Samedy scored 12 points, all on attacks, taking charge this time for a USA squad that has yet to drop a set in the Pasig City leg of the FIVB’s premier annual international competition.

Madison Banks had 11 points for the USA, which has notched six wins in seven outings.

With both teams utilizing alternate systems, the USA and Italy put on an intriguing match marked by momentum shifts to the delight of the big crowd in the event presented by the Philippine Sports Commission.

The Americans had a decisive edge on attacks, 49-41, and they widened the margin by cashing in on Italy’s mistakes, 17 points to nine.

The Italians leaned on Merit Adigwe, an Italian of Nigerian descent, who wound up as the only one reaching double figures with 13 points.

Italy absorbed its second loss in seven matches.

The USA takes on Serbia, while Italy battles Japan on Sunday.

The tournament features 18 elite teams, with the top eight teams after the nine-leg three-week preliminaries advancing to the final in Macau.