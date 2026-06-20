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CIDG arrests fugitive, 12 others in Muntinlupa gaming raid

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
CIDG operatives raided a house used in an illegal online gaming operation in Ayala Alabang Village, Muntinlupa City, on June 15.

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested 13 individuals, including a wanted man, during a raid on a house being used for an illegal online gaming operation in Ayala Alabang Village, Muntinlupa City, on June 15.

According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), the operation stemmed from a warrant of arrest issued against the fugitive for violations of the Access Devices Regulation Act and the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

While serving the warrant, CIDG operatives discovered an ongoing illegal online gaming operation inside the residence, leading to the arrest of 12 other individuals.

Authorities seized computers, laptops, mobile phones, storage devices, and other digital equipment allegedly used in the operation.

Verification with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) confirmed that the online gaming platforms being operated were unauthorized and violated the government’s ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

Police said further investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the illegal operation and identify other possible violators. (Mandie Asejo)

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