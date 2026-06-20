Ortolani reigns in Luisita; Ramos, Mondilla secure ISP berths

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

TARLAC CITY – Michele Ortolani fired a closing three-under-par 69 to capture the 2026 BingoPlus Philippine ADT Open title by one stroke at the Luisita Golf and Country Club here on Saturday, June 20.

The 29-year-old Italian, who started the round one shot behind overnight leader Galven Green of Malaysia, leaned on a steady back-nine charge by gunning down three birdies after an even-par 36 on the front side to finish with a four-round total of 16-under- 272. He had earlier rounds of 70, 68 and 65.

It was Ortolani’s first title this season almost coming close at the Singha-Sat ADT Hua Hin Championship in Thailand last April where he settled for the runner-up honors.

Chinese Taipei’s Su Ching-Hung posted a 68 to finish second behind Ortolani with a 273 aggregate, while second-round leader Franco Scorzato of Argentina and Green finished with identical 274s for joint third after shooting 69 and 72, respectively.

Meantime, Sean Ramos also mounted a spirited challenge for the local contingent, carding a final-round 71 to finish at 277 to become the best Filipino finisher, five shots behind the winner.

He remained in contention and was just two strokes off the lead with two holes to play, but a bogey on the 17th ultimately dashed his hopes.

Angelo Que had a 69 for 278, while Clyde Mondilla managed a 68 for 280.

Ramos and Mondilla secured the two automatic berths allotted to the top two Filipino finishers for the International Series Philippines later this year, joining Que, who had already earned an exemption in the prestigious event.