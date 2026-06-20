JB gets emotional after becoming PBA’s winningest import

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Justin Brownlee just couldn’t hold back his tears during the post-championship interview, and then later on, revealed that it was simply all the emotions and reflections throughout the years as Barangay Ginebra resident import.

For the 38-year-old forward, being to play in the Finals and winning a championship at his age was something he never really imagined and that he was just blessed to be in that moment with the Kings.

“It’s everything,” Brownlee said about his emotions during the interview.

“I was thinking about the losses. I was thinking about the opportunity of being here. I’ve been very fortunate to play in ten finals. I think that type of stuff normally doesn’t happen. It’s just everything,” he added.

And the seventh title which made him the winningest import in the PBA all-time was certainly sweeter for Brownlee especially going through a bitter stretch where he reached the Finals three times in the last two years only to lose against TNT on all occasions.

Not a few have also doubted Brownlee who many believed too short and too old for the conference that featured unlimited height for reinforcements.

But the 6-foot-6 wingman proved to be the last man standing.

“It feels great. I’m just proud of the team though. I think we did a great job just fighting this whole conference. There were a lot of good imports in this conference,” said Brownlee.

“Obviously Chris McCullough, he came later on, but he definitely was probably one of the best ones we played against. Then also Bol Bol, unfortunately Bol Bol hurt his Achilles. I’m just super proud of the guys, the team. I’m proud of the resilience, the fight,” he added.

With everything that Brownlee and the Kings have gone through, the veteran import was just lost for words to describe how special was the latest feather on his decorated cap.

“It’s kind of a loss for words, but it just feels good winning the championship. We went through a lot this year. We had guys that went down with injuries. Even myself had some minor injuries,” said Brownlee.

“At 38, I just never would have thought I’d be here playing and competing for the championship. I’m just blessed and honored to be able to keep playing in the PBA.”