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Family affair: Carlos Yulo and Eldrew Yulo finish 1-3 in China

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Eldrew, left, and his older brother Carlos Yulo (GAP)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

 

Brothers Carlos and Eldrew Yulo displayed their prowess by capturing the gold and bronze medals, respectively, in floor exercise of the 13th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Sunyi, China on Saturday, June 20.

Carlos, the elder Yulo and a double gold medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics, showed his supremacy in his pet event with a flawless execution to score 14.700 for the gold medal.

Younger brother Eldrew, who is making his senior debut this year, impressed with a bronze-medal performance after posting 14.300 — just 0.300 behind eventual silver medalist Shona Tsukiyama of Japan.

Carlos, a many-time world champion, improved his performance after scoring 14.430 to lead the qualification group. Eldrew, likewise, made a significant improvement from his 13.600 score that secured him the last qualifying berth.

The two brothers are still in contention in other apparatus, with Carlos vying in the parallel bars and horizontal bar, and Eldrew competing in the horizontal bar.

 

 

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