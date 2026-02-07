Celtics overcome 22-point deficit to edge Heat

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 29 points while Payton Pritchard scored 24 points to help the Boston Celtics make their biggest comeback of the season, rallying from a 22-point deficit to defeat the Miami Heat, 98-96, on Friday night, Feb. 6.

Derrick White hit a 3-pointer from the corner with 1:31 remaining that provided the Celtics — winners of five straight — the final margin. White shot 6 of 20 but ended up with 21 points.

Nikola Vucevic had a double-double in his first game with the Celtics, finishing with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Boston made 9 of its final 15 shots from 3 after missing 20 of 21 from deep to start the game.

Miami had a chance to win it in regulation, but Davion Mitchell missed a 3-pointer from the corner with 2.7 seconds remaining. Andrew Wiggins led the Heat with 26 points while All-Star Norman Powell had 24 points.

Miami wasted little time serving notice that it would be a long first half for Boston. The Heat jumped out to a 15-2 lead and led by as many 22 points before pulling into halftime up 59-38. The Celtics shot just 28% during the first two quarters, but things changed in the third quarter.

Up 67-49, Miami watched as Boston outscored the visitors 25-7 over the final 7:06 of the third quarter. White and Pritchard started the comeback with back-to-back 3-pointers, then Pritchard hit a 3 coming out of a timeout that cut Miami’s lead to 67-58.

White gave Boston its first lead of the game when he knocked down two free throws that snapped a 72-all score with 9.1 seconds left in the third, but Powell’s layup at the buzzer knotted it at 74-74 heading into the fourth.

Acquired at the trade deadline, Vucevic received a nice hand from the TD Garden crowd when the veteran forward checked in at 8:58 of the first quarter. The 35-year-old was serenaded with chants of “Voooch!” after finishing inside for a pair of hoops as part of the Celtics’ third-quarter surge. Boston has now won all three meetings against Miami.

Meanwhile, Saddiq Bay scored 30 points, including two free throws with 10.8 seconds remaining, helping the New Orleans Pelicans overcome an 18-point second-half deficit in a 119-115 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Zion Williamson added 29 points and Trey Murphy III scored 26 as the Pelicans snapped a three-game skid

Minnesota took a brief one-point lead with 50 seconds remaining on a 3-pointer by Bones Hyland, but Williamson converted a three-point play to put the Pelicans up 117-115 with 35.5 seconds to play.

Anthony Edwards’ shot fell short and Bey grabbed the rebound and was fouled by Julius Randle with 10.8 seconds to play.

Edwards finished with 35 points in the loss, including 23 in the first half. Randle added 24 points, while Rudy Gobert grabbed 16 rebounds to go with his 12 points.

Pelicans rookie Derik Queen scored 17 points and was 4 for 4 from 3-point range. He entered having made just 10 shots from deep all season.