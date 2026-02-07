Another Middle East event, another challenge for Alex Eala

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Alex Eala’s Middle East swing continues as she competes in the star-studded WTA 1000 Qatar Open starting Sunday, Feb. 8, at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha.

Unlike in the Abu Dhabi Open, the 20-year-old Eala will have her hands full this time as the rich tournament has lured practically the who’s who in women’s tennis minus world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

But even without Sabalenka, the event, which offers a staggering total prize of $4,088,211 (P239,205,313) is loaded with heavyweights in world No. 4 American and reigning champion Amanda Anisimova, former world No. 1 Polish Iga Swiatek, Kazakh Elena Rybakina, American Coco Gauff, Russian wunderkind Mirra Andreeva, Italian Jasmine Paolini, and Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

Rybakina is expected to draw a large following after beating Sabalenka in the Australian Open.

Unlike in the Abu Dhabi Open, Eala will focus on her singles event.

Also entering the fray is Eala’s Abu Dhabi doubles pal Indonesian Janice Tjen. The two Southeast Asian netters went splendid, but came up

short in the semifinal to Slovakian Tereza Mihalíková and British Olivia Nicholls, 4-6, 2-6.

Before diving into action in Doha, the Filipina tennis ace made a promising stint in the UAE capital where apart from doubles semis, she

reached the singles quarters and ended there after yielding to eventual finalist Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Those feats helped Eala improve to career-best No. 39 with 1244 points in the WTA live rankings.

As Qatar Open runs from Feb. 8 to 15, the charming 5-foot-9 lefty is anticipated to return to the UAE as she committed to vie in the WTA 1000 Dubai Tennis Championships slated Feb. 15 to 21.

With her rise on the global stage, Eala is also set to make another history for the Philippines as she gets an invite to compete in the prestigious Indian Wells Open (BNP Paribas) in Tucson, Arizona scheduled March 4 to 15.

It is dubbed by many as “Fifth Grand Slam” with the attention it has and its record-breaking attendance from the past years since its inaugural edition in 1974.

Then it will be followed by a WTA 1000 event as well in Miami Open, where Eala turned heads off her giant-slaying ways last year, which takes place from March 17 to 29 in Florida.

The Miami Open holds a special place in Eala’s heart because it is where he slew a bevy of giants that included Swiatek and Madison Keys – both Grand Slam winners. Those wins made Eala a certified star.