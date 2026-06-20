Batangas carnage: Man stabs 3 relatives dead, wounds child

By Danny Estacio

Batangas – Police arrested a 33-year-old man early Saturday, June 20, after he allegedly stabbed to death three relatives — a 59-year-old woman, her 35-year-old daughter, and two-year-old grandson — and wounded another child inside their home in Barangay Aya, Talisay, Batangas, on Friday night.

The suspect, identified as the son-in-law of the 59-year-old victim, was captured in a follow-up operation at 12:30 a.m. in his residence in Barangay San Roque, Santo Tomas.

A 15-year-old girl, one of the surviving children, positively identified him.

Authorities also recovered the knife used in the attack and the clothes he wore during the killings.

Police Major Cid Villanueva of the Talisay Municipal Police Station said the suspect barged into the victims’ house at around 10 p.m. on Friday, June 19, and carried out the bloody assault.

A six-year-old child was injured and is recovering in a hospital.

Two other children, aged 13 and 15, managed to escape by jumping out of a window and seeking help from nearby relatives.

Investigators are probing whether the massacre was connected to a rape case filed against the suspect by the 15-year-old girl.

The suspect is now in police custody and faces multiple charges.