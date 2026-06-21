Eala’s magical Berlin run ends in semis

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala’s magical run at the rain-delayed 2026 Berlin Open came to an end after losing to world No. 13 Linda Noskova, 6-2, 6-4, in their semis duel on Sunday, June 21 (Philippine time).

Noskova reaffirmed her mastery over the Filipina ace with her sharp serves to arrange a finals match against Jessica Pegula.

Noskova also beat Eala at Indian Wells last March.

Despite the defeat, Eala impressed throughout the week with strong performances against top-level competition. She started her campaign with a 7-5, 6-4 win over 2024 Wimbledon semifinalist Donna Vekic, then stunned world No. 2 Elena Rybakina, 7-5, 6-4, and world No. 8 Elina Svitolina, 6-3, 6-4.

After the pair traded service breaks in the opening three games, Noskova settled into her rhythm and held serve in the fourth game.

Eala fought back to cut the deficit 3-2, but the Czech standout responded by winning three games to secure the first frame.

Noskova carried that momentum into the second set, racing to a 3-1 advantage. Eala, however, refused to go quietly, battling back with three consecutive games to level the score at 4-all and put pressure on her opponent.

But Noskova proved steady in the closing stretch, claiming the next two games including a decisive break of Eala’s serve in the final game to complete the victory.

Eala heads to the Bad Homburg Open in a few days where she is scheduled to meet multiple Grand Slam doubles champion Elise Mertens in the opening round.