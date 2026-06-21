Mighty Team USA completes VNL PH leg sweep

The United States hit a snag but found its stride to finish off Serbia, 25-22, 18-25, 25-16, 25-19, on Sunday and complete a sweep of its matches in the Pasig City leg of the Women’s Volleyball Nations League at the Philsports Arena.

The second-set stumble was the Americans’ first of the week, breaking a streak of three straight-set victories in the event presented by the Philippine Sports Commission.

The USA wound up with the most points from Pool Five action, earning the full 12 to raise its total to 20 for the provisional lead in Week Two of the FIVB’s premier annual international competition.

Unbeaten Brazil has 19 points after a four-set win over China, and will face Germany later on Sunday in the Ankara leg in Turkiye.

The competition features 18 elite teams, with the top eight after nine legs advancing to the final in Macau.

Avery Skinner and Logan Eggleston scored 32 of the USA’s 62 attack points.

Eggleston wound up with 18 points and Eggleston 17, while Jordan Thompson scored 14 and Asjia O’Neal chipped in with 10 for the USA, which next plays in Pool 9 in Week Three in Osaka.

Serbia hosts Pool 7 in Belgrade for Week Three.

Nina Cajic scored 10 of her 18 points in the second set, while Anja Zubic had 12 points as Serbia wound up 1-3 at Philsports Arena for a total of 11 points.