Gilas to play Manawatu Jets, Franklin Bulls in tuneup

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Gilas Pilipinas is set to play New Zealand professional teams Manawatu Jets and Franklin Bulls in a pair of tuneup games as part of its preparations for the July window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Both the Jets and the Bulls announced their scheduled friendlies against Gilas with the former facing up against the Filipinos on June 28 while the latter taking on the Nationals on June 30.

“This is a rare opportunity to see international basketball right here in Palmerston North as Gilas Pilipinas prepare for their upcoming series against the Tall Blacks. With one of the most passionate fan bases in world basketball and a roster full of international stars, this promises to be a special afternoon for our region,” said the Jets in its announcement.

“It’s very rare to get to see a team like the Philippines in person, let alone at home at the Stockyard. The Bulls can’t wait to host Gilas Philipinas and we are excited to welcome fans of both teams.. This is going to be a great exhibition of basketball,” added Bulls Club Director, Scott Kelso.

The game against the Jets will happen at the Fly Palmy Arena while the one against the Bulls is set at the Franklin Pool and Leisure Centre.

The pair of tuneup games will come after the four-day camp Gilas will be setting up in Brisbane to get themselves acclimated to the weather conditions before they take on New Zealand on July 3 and then Australia on July 6.

Gilas is set to fly to Brisbane on June 23 but before that, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas announced an open practice and fans day at the FilOil Centre Arena in San Juan on Monday, June 22.