7 legends enshrined at PH Sports Hall of Fame

Seven extraordinary athletes whose legacies have shaped the nation’s sporting history were honored during the 5th Philippine Sports Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, held at the newly transformed PSC House inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

The evening celebrated the remarkable journeys of Ramon Fernandez, Mansueto “Onyok” Velasco, Isidro del Prado, Adeline Dumapong, Cecil Mamiit, Bea Lucero‑Lhuillier, and the late Eduardo “Eddie” Pacheco, each representing different disciplines yet united by their enduring impact on Philippine sports.

From Fernandez’s dominance on the basketball court, Velasco’s Olympic silver in boxing, and del Prado’s record‑breaking sprints, to Dumapong’s trailblazing Paralympic medal, Mamiit’s international tennis success, Lucero‑Lhuillier’s dual‑sport brilliance, and Pacheco’s rare versatility in football and basketball, the enshrinees embody the resilience, sacrifice, and triumph of the Filipino athlete. The ceremony also marked the unveiling of the PSC House, a transformation from an old building into a modern hub for sports governance and heritage.

“Your achievements have transformed the national imagination,’’ Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Patrick Gregorio told the enshrinees.

The enshrinement of these seven icons serves as both a celebration of history and a call to action for the future.

“In the same spirit, we seek to do more than create beautiful spaces, we want to continue the work of transforming hearts and minds,’’ added Gregorio, who is also the Chairman of the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame.

Some of the National Sports Association presidents representing the sports of the enshrinees joined the celebration, highlighting the institutional backbone behind each athlete’s journey.

Gracing the momentous occasion were Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association President Terry Capistrano, Philippine Football Federation President John Gutierrez, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas President Ricky Vargas, Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines President Marcus Manalo, and Philippine Tennis Association Secretary General John Rey Tiangco.