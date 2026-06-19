Vince Rillon Returns to VMX; ‘Siping’ tackles forbidden love

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Award-winning actor Vince Rillon is making his return to VMX after a lengthy absence, taking on one of his most emotionally challenging roles yet in the new romantic drama thriller “Cheating Wife.”

In the film, Vince plays Julian, a fisherman believed to have died after disappearing at sea. His unexpected return home sets off a chain of events that unravels the lives of those he left behind.

Asked about his hiatus from the platform, Vince shared that he had been occupied with other projects, including international festival engagements.

“Busy lang with other work,” he said.

According to the actor, he spent much of the past several months traveling for films he worked on with acclaimed filmmaker Brillante Mendoza.

“May mga pelikula kasi kaming ginawa ni Direk Brillante Mendoza na gusto naming ipasok sa ilan sa mga festival na yun so, medyo hindi ako nakapagtrabaho gaano,” he explained.

Now back on VMX, Vince said he remains grateful for the opportunities the platform continues to provide.

“Nahahasa dito ang akting ko at siyempre nakakatuwa na binibigyan tayo parati sa VMX ng mga challenging roles.”

Also starring Allison Ross and Cess Garcia, “Cheating Wife” explores how grief, passion, and deception collide.

The story follows Elena (Allison), who has spent years believing her husband Julian died at sea. While trying to rebuild her life, she finds comfort in Sarah (Cess), another widow whose friendship gradually develops into a romantic relationship. Their newfound happiness is shattered when Julian unexpectedly returns alive, traumatized by his ordeal. Forced to hide her relationship while caring for her husband, Elena finds herself caught in a dangerous web of secrets, manipulation, and emotional conflict.

Vince’s comeback project is just one of the latest offerings from VMX, which is also releasing another emotionally charged drama, “Siping.”

Starring Shannon Sizon, Chad Solano, Juan Calma, and Cheena Sizon, “Siping” centers on Dennis, a hardworking man whose life changes after meeting Aliyah, the girlfriend of Arnold, a member of a wealthy and influential family.

What begins as a chance encounter slowly develops into a deeper connection between Dennis and Aliyah, placing them at the center of a complicated emotional situation. As their feelings intensify, those around them are forced to confront their own desires, fears, and hidden motivations.

Caught between love, loyalty, and the pressures of power and privilege, the characters must navigate difficult choices that could alter the course of their lives.

With “Cheating Wife” and “Siping,” VMX continues to explore stories that delve into the complexities of relationships, proving that love, desire, and heartbreak often come with consequences that are impossible to ignore.