Pokwang honors fathers while embracing the challenge of being both mom and dad

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Father’s Day carries a special meaning for actress-comedienne Pokwang.

Known for her humor, resilience, and devotion to her family, Pokwang understands firsthand the sacrifices that come with raising children. As a mother who has often had to take on both parental roles at home, she says the occasion has become a reminder of the strength, love, and dedication that fathers and father figures bring to their families every day.

“As a mother, I’ve experienced what it’s like to play both roles at home,” Pokwang shares. “It’s not easy. You have to be the nurturer, the provider, the disciplinarian, and the source of strength all at the same time. That’s why I have so much respect for fathers and father figures who work tirelessly every day for their families.”

For Pokwang, being both mother and father has taught her valuable lessons about sacrifice, patience, and unconditional love. While she has embraced the responsibility with courage, she admits that having to carry both roles has also deepened her appreciation for dads who consistently show up for their families despite the challenges they face.

“Being a parent is one of the hardest jobs in the world,” she says. “You do everything you can to make sure your children are okay, even when you’re tired or facing your own struggles. Fathers do that every day, often without expecting recognition.”

The actress believes Father’s Day should be an opportunity not only to celebrate biological fathers but also grandfathers, uncles, older brothers, single dads, and all the men who have stepped up to guide and support their loved ones.

“Not everyone who acts like a father is called ‘Dad,’” Pokwang says. “There are so many father figures who make a huge difference in people’s lives. They deserve appreciation, too.”

Her message resonates with many Filipino families, especially those who understand the realities of modern parenting, where roles are often shared, blended, or carried by a single parent. Through her own journey, Pokwang has become an inspiration to mothers raising children on their own, showing that strength and love can overcome even the toughest circumstances.

This Father’s Day, Pokwang encourages families to set aside time to thank the people who have helped raise, protect, and support them through the years.

“A simple thank-you can mean so much,” she says. “The most important thing is making the people we love feel valued and appreciated.”

As for those still looking for a simple Father’s Day gift, Pokwang says she has one easy suggestion: something sweet that the whole family can enjoy together. She points to Purple Yam Homemade Cakes & Pastries, the homegrown brand she recently began endorsing, not only because of its products but also because of brand head Oyos Mendoza.

“What I love about Oyos Mendoza is that he never forgot where he came from,” Pokwang says. “His story is inspiring because he built Purple Yam with hard work, faith, and genuine love for people. Just like most dads.”

Indeed, for Pokwang, the heart of Father’s Day remains simple: recognizing the quiet sacrifices, unwavering support, and unconditional love that fathers and father figures give every single day.

“They deserve to be celebrated,” she says. “Not just on Father’s Day, but every day.”