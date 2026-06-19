MOVE Liloan, UP Cebu to headline Cebu Hustle 3×3

Cebu City takes the challenge head on for this weekend’s Cebu Hustle 3×3 with two local teams proudly holding the torch for the Queen City of the South.
UP Cebu and Move Liloan will have the full support of the Sugbuanons as they try to scale the mountain and shoot for upsets against favored squads in this 12-team field at SM Seaside City.
“It means a lot for the region na we finally have an international women’s 3×3 event like this,” said Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Zone 8 director Popoy Navarro of this event which has Uratex, Smart, and SBP as presenters.
But the teams have made it clear that they’re not just here to participate.
“This is the biggest women’s 3×3 league na nakita natin dito sa Cebu, so of course we want to be competitive, said Kath Jumapao, who will team up with Kristel Pitogo, Sharlene Owatan, and Shai Demape for Move Liloan which is slotted in Pool A with TOL Patriots and Shinjuku Givers of Japan.
“We’re trying our best to do what we can do,” said UP Cebu coach Sai Bacalso, with the Fighting Maroons parading a youthful crew of Althea Degamo, Jessha Banquil, Lourien Navarro, and Maxim Magbanua as they brace for a tough Pool D against Gilas Pilipinas Women 3×3 U23 and EST Jersey of Malaysia.
Pool B is made up of Uratex Dream, Maurice Lacroix of Japan, and CT Tigers of Thailand, while Pool C has Pilipinas Aguilas, Thailand’s Shoot It Dragons, and Singapore’s Jumpshot in this tourney which also has Aboitiz Food, SM Seaside City, Citadines Cebu City, Titan, Maxime, Pocari Sweat, University of Cebu, University of Cebu Medical Center, and SBP Zone 8 as partners.
Awaiting the champion of this Fiba Level 4 tourney is the USD3,000 cash prize, while the runner-up taking home USD2,000, and third place 1,000.
For Bacalso, this event should also serve as a “wake up call” for Cebu City to revitalize the women’s basketball community not just in the city but in the province.
“It’s about time for Cebu City basketball, for the women that we have this. We have to come out and show that pride,” he said.