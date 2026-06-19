MOVE Liloan, UP Cebu to headline Cebu Hustle 3×3

Cebu City takes the challenge head on for this weekend’s Cebu Hustle 3×3 with two local teams proudly holding the torch for the Queen City of the South.

UP Cebu and Move Liloan will have the full support of the Sugbuanons as they try to scale the mountain and shoot for upsets against favored squads in this 12-team field at SM Seaside City.

“It means a lot for the region na we finally have an international women’s 3×3 event like this,” said Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Zone 8 director Popoy Navarro of this event which has Uratex, Smart, and SBP as presenters.

But the teams have made it clear that they’re not just here to participate.

“This is the biggest women’s 3×3 league na nakita natin dito sa Cebu, so of course we want to be competitive, said Kath Jumapao, who will team up with Kristel Pitogo, Sharlene Owatan, and Shai Demape for Move Liloan which is slotted in Pool A with TOL Patriots and Shinjuku Givers of Japan.