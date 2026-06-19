La Salle’s Phillips, San Beda’s Miller lead cast of collegiate’s Dream Team

De La Salle University’s Mike Phillips and San Beda University’s Janti Miller, alongside University of Santo Tomas’ Collins Akowe, Colegio de San Juan de Letran’s Jonathan Manalili, and Far Eastern University’s Janrey Pasaol, will make up the elite Collegiate Men’s Basketball Mythical Team in the 2026 Collegiate Press Corps (CPC) Awards Night presented by Strong Group Athletics at the Discovery Suites Manila in Ortigas, Pasig City on June 29.

Standing as the centerpiece of the five is Phillips, undoubtedly the ‘motor’ of the Green Archers’ come-from-behind route to the UAAP Season 88 championship with double-double averages of 12.4 points and 14.5 rebounds, laced with 3.5 assists.

The 6-foot-8 Fil-American was adjudged the Finals MVP along with a Mythical Team citation after finishing second in the Season MVP race as the Green Archers reclaimed the throne at the expense of their rival UP Fighting Maroons in three games.

Before even setting foot in the collegiate ranks, Akowe was already a force to be reckoned with, taking home awards such as the Juniors MVP and Best Foreign Student-Athlete back in his time with National University-Nazareth School.

When he finally came to the big leagues with the Growling Tigers, the Nigerian center proved he could easily replicate that dominance.

Akowe hammered home averages of 16.4 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks while once again earning Best FSA honors and not just establishing himself as UST’s undeniable enforcer, but also a headache for rivals for seasons to come.

Shortly behind him is Far Eastern University’s Pasaol, who quickly evolved into the league’s premier playmaker in just his second year, capped off by snatching the league MVP award from the likes of Phillips and NU’s Jake Figueroa.

Pasaol’s league-leading averages of 15.4 points, 7.5 assists, and 2.1 steals steered the Tamaraws through what would have been a lost season due to key departures.

Although FEU ultimately fell short of a Final Four return after a three-season absence, the 5-foot-11 Cebuano still solidified himself as one of the best.

And if Pasaol made a case as the UAAP’s best point guard, then his NCAA counterpart is none other than Letran’s Manalili, completing the dream team of the CPC annual rites supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, San Miguel Corporation, Converge, D’ Generals, Go For Gold, and Buffalo’s Wings ‘N Things, with Discovery Suites as venue partner.

The flashy facilitator found his stride in the seniors play right off the bat, norming 11 points, 10.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds en route to a Rookie of the Year citation.

More importantly, the six-foot guard led the resurgent Letran all the way back to the NCAA men’s basketball finals, where they set up a grudge match with their historic rival in San Beda.

But while Manalili took the title of the league’s best guard, the NCAA Season 101 championship fell into the hands of the Red Lions thanks in part to Miller, who went from an underground prospect to Mendiola’s most potent scorer.

With averages of 20.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals, the 6-foot-4 stalwart from Fairfield, California easily plowed through the best defenders the league had to offer en route to a championship before ultimately parting ways and taking his talents to La Salle.