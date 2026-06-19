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Marikina LGU vows to protect trees in new transport park

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
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Marikina City Mayor Maan Teodoro leads the groundbreaking ceremony for the city's new transport park on Friday, June 19. (Photo from Marikina PIO)

Marikina City launched its Active Transport Park in Barangay Marikina Heights on Friday, June 19, with Mayor Maan Teodoro assuring residents that no trees will be cut during its construction.

Together with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Teodoro led the groundbreaking ceremony, emphasizing that the park’s design will be built around existing trees to preserve the city’s green landscape.

The facility will feature a skate and BMX park, pet park, outdoor exercise areas, shower rooms for cyclists, food stalls, and open spaces for community activities.

The city’s iconic cow statues at Evolution Park will also be incorporated into the final design.

Officials said the project aims to strengthen Marikina’s reputation as a bike‑friendly and pedestrian‑friendly city, while ensuring that the trees and open spaces remain part of the community’s identity. (Mandie Asejo)

 

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