Italy averts Siberia’s huge scare in a five-set thriller

World No. 1 Italy was stretched to the limit by Serbia, the five-set fighters this Women’s Volleyball Nations League season, surviving by the skin of their teeth, 25-14, 25-15, 18-25, 21-25, 15-12, in a Thursday thriller at the Philsports Arena.

Josephine Obossa scored 18 points, Sarah Luisa Fahr scored 17, while Linda Nwakalor added 13 as the defending champions notched their second straight win in the VNL Pasig City leg presented by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Ekaterina Antropova, limited to five points in the first three sets, wound up with 12 points as Italy improved its record to 5-1 in the FIVB’s elite annual international competition.

Serbia looked set to snap its string of five-set heartbreaks with a huge shocker against powerhouse Italy.

In the end, the Serbs could not get over the hump after losing extended matches to Poland, Belgium and, just a day ago, to Japan.

Nina Cajic had 19 points for Serbia, which absorbed its fifth loss in six outings.

The USA stymied the Czechia hitters in a breezy 25-17, 25-12, 25-16 victory for a 5-1 record.

Serbia next battles the Dominican Republic, while Japan takes on Czechia on Friday.