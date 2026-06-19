Alan hits back at critics: Bakit kayo galit sa FB Lives ko?

By Dhel Nazario

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano went live on Facebook Thursday, June 18, directly addressing those who mock his frequent livestreams.

Absent from Wednesday’s special session, Cayetano used his first FB Live as minority leader to call out Senators Raffy and Erwin Tulfo.

“Ba’t kayo galit na galit pag nagfe-Facebook ako? Eh ang hilig nyo rin mag-Facebook,” he said, stressing that more viewers tune in to him because he “speaks the truth.”

He accused the Tulfo brothers — and Senator Panfilo Lacson — of spreading misinformation against him, adding that the Tulfos had been “exposed as hiding something.”

Cayetano’s remarks came after Lacson claimed ₱700 million in taxpayers’ money was wasted during Cayetano’s 28-day stint as Senate leader.

Cayetano did not deny the figure, but countered: “Whoever was SP noon, ganun din ang gastos.”