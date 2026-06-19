Las Piñas Police commended for kidnap scare response

By Jean Fernando

A foreign family in Las Piñas City commended local police for thwarting what initially appeared to be an attempt to capture their young daughter.

Southern Police District (SPD) director Brig. Gen. Glenn Oliver Cinco said the district received a letter of gratitude on June 15 from “Mr. Ammar,” who praised the personnel of the Talon Dos Police Sub‑Station under Maj. Dino Ramos and the leadership of Col. Ricky Neron for their swift response.

The incident unfolded when the family’s daughter, who was home alone, was approached by a motorcycle rider claiming he had been sent to fetch her.

Alarmed, the child immediately contacted her parents, who sought police assistance.

Responding officers quickly tracked down the rider and conducted a thorough verification.

Their investigation revealed that the man had simply been given the wrong address and had no intent to abduct the child.

Even so, police escorted him to his actual destination to confirm his explanation and ensure the family’s safety before closing the case.

In his letter, Mr. Ammar expressed deep appreciation for the officers’ vigilance and compassion, saying their prompt action reassured his family and reinforced their trust in the Philippine National Police (PNP).