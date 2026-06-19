‘Daddy’ killed in buy-bust shootout

A suspected high‑value drug personality, known only by the alias “Daddy,” was killed during a buy‑bust operation in Dinalupihan, Bataan, on Wednesday night, June 17.

Police said Daddy was the target of a buy-bust operation by the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of the Dinalupihan Municipal Police Station in Barangay Saguing.

An undercover operative reportedly purchased a sachet of shabu worth ₱1,000 from the suspect before he realized he was dealing with a policeman.

Authorities said Daddy opened fire, hitting an officer in the arm, then fled toward Olongapo City.

He then ignored police orders at a checkpoint in Barangay San Pablo, triggering a chase that ended in Barangay Happy Valley.

Investigators said the suspect again attempted to shoot at pursuing officers, but his .38‑caliber revolver malfunctioned.

An exchange of gunfire followed, leaving Daddy wounded in the stomach. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead.

Police recovered 13 sachets of shabu, a sachet of marijuana, a .38‑caliber revolver, live ammunition, and other pieces of evidence as the investigation continues. (Mandie Asejo)