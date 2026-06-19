Fake cop nabbed for trying to seize solon’s SUV in QC

By Trixee Rosel

A man who allegedly posed as a Philippine National Police (PNP) officer was arrested in Quezon City on June 15 after trying to seize a lawmaker’s SUV during an entrapment operation in Barangay Bahay Toro.

Police said the suspect introduced himself as “Master Sergeant Hernandez” and attempted to extort the driver of Surigao del Sur 2nd District Rep. Alexander Ty Pimentel by fabricating a traffic violation and insisting on impounding the vehicle along Congressional Avenue.

According to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Station 15, the suspect’s scheme involved impersonating police personnel, flagging down motorists, inventing violations, and using intimidation with a replica firearm to coerce victims into surrendering vehicles or money.

On June 15, he stopped Pimentel’s driver, Fortunato Trazo, accused him of beating a red light, and refused to accept the driver’s license and vehicle documents.

Instead, he insisted on impounding the SUV. Rep. Pimentel later spoke to the suspect by phone, but the man continued to demand turnover of the vehicle despite clarification that the alleged violation was minor.

Alarmed, Pimentel warned he would report the matter to PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr.

Police Lt. Col. Bryan Pajarillo confirmed the suspect was a former traffic enforcer who had gone AWOL since April, making his actions unauthorized.

He was arrested after a brief chase during the entrapment operation.

Charges of attempted carnapping and grave coercion were filed against him, though he denied the allegations.