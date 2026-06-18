PH wins UNESCO seat to safeguard intangible heritage

By Merlina Hernando-Malipot

The Philippines has secured a seat on the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (IGC-ICH), a development hailed as a major international recognition of the country’s rich and diverse cultural traditions.

In a statement posted on Thursday, June 18, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced that the Philippines was elected as one of four new representatives from the Asia-Pacific region, alongside Japan, Indonesia, and Cambodia.

The election took place during the 11th session of the General Assembly of States Parties to the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, held on June 17 at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. The Philippines garnered 106 votes from 156 member states.

The IGC-ICH promotes best practices in safeguarding intangible cultural heritage, including traditional knowledge, cultural expressions, and indigenous practices.

It also evaluates and decides on nominations for inscription on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists.

Following its election, the Philippines immediately assumed its seat and will serve until 2030.

As a committee member, the country pledged to champion inclusive and climate-resilient heritage protection, promote gender equality and disability inclusion, and encourage dialogue on migration and emerging technologies affecting cultural transmission.

Philippine Ambassador to France and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Eduardo José A. de Vega welcomed the election, calling it a testament to the international community’s respect for the country’s cultural diversity.