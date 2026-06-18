20 safely rescued from Quezon City condo fire

By Trixee Rosel

About 20 residents trapped inside a condominium building in Barangay Bagumbayan, Quezon City, were safely rescued after a fire broke out on Thursday morning, June 18.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the blaze started at 6:53 a.m. as a rubbish fire and quickly escalated to third alarm, filling the building with thick smoke and prompting urgent evacuation and rescue operations.

Authorities confirmed that all trapped residents were successfully brought out as firefighters battled the blaze, which was declared under control at 9:28 a.m. and fully extinguished by 10:07 a.m.

One female resident sustained head bruises while evacuating amid heavy smoke and panic and was taken to Quirino Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) also deployed ambulances to assist residents suffering from smoke inhalation.

Investigators said the fire appeared to have started in the condominium’s garbage storage area.

The cause and extent of damage remain under investigation.