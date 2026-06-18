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CIDG tells Baldwin: Man up and face the probe

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Former Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin (Photo from UAAP)

By Aaron Recuenco

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has thrown down the gauntlet to former Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin, telling him to stop evading summons and face investigators over the drowning deaths of players Rene Baterbornia and Divine Adili during an off-campus training in Aurora.

CIDG director Maj. Gen. Robert Alexander Morico II openly called Baldwin out after he skipped an earlier summons:

“Man up. Be man enough to face the investigation in the interest of justice and equity for the two players whom you call brothers,” Morico said.

He added that if Baldwin truly believed in the Blue Eagles’ Band of Brothers battle cry, he would not turn his back: “Help us. Help the families attain justice.”

Police are examining possible violations of the Anti-Hazing Law but emphasize their goal is to establish a clear picture of what happened before, during, and after the incident.

So far, 48 individuals have been summoned, including former and active Ateneo players, with 10 already appearing to share their accounts.

Lookout order issued

The Department of Justice (DOJ) had also issued a lookout order against Baldwin, Ateneo team manager Christopher Quimpo, and assistant coaches Reynaldo Jacinto Jr., Dean Castaño, and Sandro Soriano as investigations continue into the drowning.

The Immigration Bulletin Order (ILBO) ensures authorities are alerted if any of the subjects attempt to leave the country while the probe is ongoing.

Baldwin is under scrutiny from multiple agencies—the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the Philippine National Police (PNP), and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

DOLE is also checking if Baldwin had the proper documents to work in the Philippines.

Tempo 05 December 2022, Monday issue
Tempo Page 1, Monday, December 30, 2019
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