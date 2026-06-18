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Senior citizen crushed to death by dump truck in Quezon City

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
CCTV footage shows a 71-year-old woman being struck and run over by a dump truck while crossing a pedestrian lane in Quezon City on Monday, June 15. (Photo courtesy of Commonwealth Avenue CCTV)

By Trixee Rosel

A 71-year-old woman was killed after being run over by a dump truck while crossing a pedestrian lane along Commonwealth Avenue corner Soliven Street in Quezon City on Monday afternoon, June 15.

CCTV footage showed the victim walking across the lane when the dump truck entered and struck her.

The driver failed to notice immediately, and the woman was dragged under the vehicle’s wheels. Responders declared her dead at the scene.

The driver later explained that he did not see the pedestrian because of a blind spot and initially thought the truck had simply passed over a rough patch of road.

He said a traffic enforcer had allowed him to proceed slowly at the time.

Police Capt. Paul Norman Lagural of the Quezon City Police District Traffic Sector 5 reminded motorists to remain vigilant, especially at pedestrian lanes.

The driver has since apologized to the victim’s family, saying he would accept any penalty.

He is now in police custody and faces a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

 

 

 

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