VP Sara moves to next phase in impeachment case

By Merlina Hernando-Malipot

Vice President Sara Duterte’s legal team confirmed the filing of her Pre-Trial Brief before the Senate impeachment court on June 15, marking a key procedural step in the ongoing proceedings.

With the affidavit now submitted, the focus shifts to the next stage of the process: the pre-trial conference scheduled for June 18.

This conference will determine stipulations of fact, issues for resolution, and procedural matters that will shape the formal trial set to begin on July 6.

Duterte has made clear that she is entrusting all trial preparations to her defense team, emphasizing that she will follow their chosen legal strategy rather than personally directing the case.

Her lawyers are expected to argue for the dismissal of the impeachment complaint, citing constitutional and procedural defects in the Articles of Impeachment.

The defense’s next steps will involve:

Presenting arguments during the pre-trial conference. Refining legal strategy ahead of the July 6 trial opening. Continuing to challenge the validity of the impeachment complaint within the Senate impeachment court.

By stepping back from direct involvement, Duterte has positioned her legal team to take full control of the defense, signaling that the coming weeks will be critical in determining whether the case advances or is dismissed.