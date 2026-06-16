Epileptic port worker drowns in Cavite

By Carla Bauto Dena

CAVITE – A port laborer with a history of epilepsy drowned in Naic early Monday morning, June 15, police said.

Initial investigation by the Naic Municipal Police Station (MPS) said the victim, alias Richard, and his brother, alias Rafael, both worked as port laborers at the Munting Mapino Bulungan Seafood Market.

Prior to the incident, the two were reportedly positioned in the shallow portion of the sea while waiting for fishing boats to arrive so they could unload and transport the catch to the local fish market at 12:30 a.m.

Authorities said the victim’s brother later proceeded to the market to deliver a catch, leaving the victim behind to wait for the next arriving vessel.

Statements obtained from the victim’s mother and brother revealed that the victim had a known medical history of epilepsy.

Based on the circumstances surrounding the incident, investigators believe the victim may have suffered an epileptic seizure while in the water, causing him to lose consciousness and subsequently drown.

Upon receiving the report, personnel from the Naic MPS and rescue teams from the Naic Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office immediately responded to the scene.

The victim was retrieved from the water and rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.

However, he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.