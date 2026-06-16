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Rat found in soup sparks sanitation crackdown in Baguio

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Zaldy Comanda

BAGUIO CITY – A customer’s shocking discovery of a rat inside a bowl of sinigang has prompted Mayor Benjamin Magalong to order intensified sanitation inspections across local food establishments.

The incident, which quickly drew public concern, led Magalong to apologize to the affected diner and assure residents that the city government is taking swift action to protect public health.

Authorities confirmed that the restaurant involved will undergo immediate re-inspection and may face additional violations for reopening without the required permit.

Magalong stressed that establishments closed for health infractions cannot resume operations until they pass thorough checks and secure clearance.

“This incident should serve as a lesson for all food establishments to strictly maintain sanitation. We will be much stricter now because public health is at stake,” Magalong said.

The City Health Services Office will roll out a series of unannounced inspections to ensure compliance with cleanliness and safety standards, reinforcing Baguio’s zero-tolerance policy on sanitation lapses.

 

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