Intense battle for JPGT Finals spots seen at Eagle Ridge

GEN. TRIAS, Cavite – Fast starts and nerves of steel will be the defining themes as junior golfers make one final push for glory in the sixth and final leg of the Luzon Series – the ICTSI Eagle Ridge JPGT Championship – unwrapping Wednesday, June 17, at the Aoki course of the Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club complex here.

With coveted slots in the Elite Junior PGT Finals on the line, a mix of established frontrunners and desperate backdoor bidders are bracing for an all-out war across the 7-10, 11-14 and 15-18 age divisions.

At stake are tickets to the North vs. South Finals scheduled for Aug. 17-20 at Pueblo de Oro in Cagayan de Oro, where Luzon’s best will defend their crown against a fired-up contingent from the South.

In the girls’ 7-10 category, every single shot and putt will carry immense weight over the 36-hole tournament. While early finalists Winter Serapio (45 points) and Andrea Dee (37 points) can rest easy having already secured their passage, the battle for the remaining two slots is wide open.

Jehanne Mendoza (32 points) and Aicee Cervantes (23 points) currently occupy the No. 3 and No. 4 spots, but their cushions are dangerously thin as Laura Pablo and Cecilia Mamauag breathe down their necks, tied for fifth with 20 points.

A mirror image of high drama is set for the boys’ youngest group. Zach Guico and Zoji Edoc have already punched their tickets to the Finals with identical 42 points. That leaves a three-horse race for the final two spots with third-running Kenzo Tan (31 points) and No. 4 Kingston Ching (30 points) out to fend off a fierce challenge from No. 5 Asher Abad (24 points).

The battle for the final seats in the 11-14 division promises to be exceptionally fierce, amplified by a few notable absences and spoiler threats.

In the boys’ class, No. 2 Javie Bautista and No. 3 Chan Ahn are well-positioned next to first finalist Vito Sarines, but must guard against complacency. The real fireworks lie just below them – No. 5 Race Manhit is making a furious, last-ditch push to crash into the Magic 4.

Crucially, No. 4 Ryuji Suzuki will not be competing this week, flinging the door wide open for No. 6 Jacob Casuga and Beverly Place champion No. 7 Ryuichi Tao to make a dramatic late-season surge.

Meanwhile, the girls’ 11-14 division is ripe for a shakeup.

Quincy Pilac (No. 6) and Tyra Garingalao (No. 7) are treating this week as a must-win to leapfrog into qualification. But they will have to navigate a highly competitive field that includes No. 2 Cailey Gonzales and several spoiler bidders who, despite being out of the finals running, are highly motivated to finish on the podium.

In the premier division, the 15-18 class, contested over 54 holes, will test not just the skills, but the physical and mental stamina of the players.

Jakob Taruc needs another dominant performance to complete a late-season surge into the finals, while Nathan Belandres is looking to orchestrate a stunning upset and snatch a qualification spot in the boys’ side.

In the girls’ category, No. 3 Kendra Garingalao aims to lock down her spot and avoid a late-tournament meltdown while fourth-running Rafa Anciano goes all-out to hold onto the final berth.

But No. 5 Levonne Talion is looking to spoil the party and fuel her own finals drive with a strong performance this week.

With mathematical possibilities on the table, the final leg of the Luzon Series is poised to deliver the kind of tight, heart-stopping finishes the JPGT has become known for. When the dust settles in Cavite, only the mentally toughest will earn the right to wear the Luzon colors and head south to face the region’s best.