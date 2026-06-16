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NPA shoots couple dead inside home in Negros

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY – Unidentified armed men killed a couple inside their home in Barangay Trinidad, Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental, on Friday, June 12.

Police Capt. Stephen Polinar, spokesperson for the Negros Oriental police, identified the victims as “Efren,” 32, and his wife “Jean,” 27.

Initial reports indicated that Jean was allegedly a victim of sexual abuse, while Efren was said to be a notorious robber in the area. Police clarified that these claims are still subject to verification.

Due to security concerns, police coordinated with the Army before proceeding to the barangay.

The New People’s Army (NPA) later claimed responsibility for the attack, tagging the victims as military assets.

The communist rebels also claimed another shooting incident on Friday in Barangay Budlasan, Canlaon City, Negros Oriental. The victim was identified as “Anthony,” a resident of Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental.

Police said follow-up investigations are ongoing.

 

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