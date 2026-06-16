Ombudsman intensifies flood control scandal probe

By Jel Santos

The Office of the Ombudsman has ramped up its investigation into alleged irregularities in flood control infrastructure projects, with Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla reporting that 209 complaints are currently under fact-finding investigation and four cases have already reached the courts in 2026.

Speaking at the SEAOF Full Members Meeting in Manila through a recorded message, Remulla underscored that the probe into flood control projects is now one of the country’s most urgent governance challenges.

He stressed that the investigations are not only about resolving individual complaints but also about reinforcing public trust in accountability institutions.

Remulla highlighted the sharp rise in cases since he assumed office in October 2025.

In 2025, the Ombudsman’s office handled 124 fact-finding complaints, with 36 advancing to preliminary investigation or administrative adjudication.

By 2026, the numbers had surged, reflecting intensified scrutiny and a stronger push for accountability.

“These efforts demonstrate our resolve to ensure transparency and protect public resources,” Remulla said, adding that the investigations aim to show independence, fairness, and professionalism in addressing corruption.

The Ombudsman also called for stronger cooperation among accountability institutions across Southeast Asia, noting that governance challenges transcend borders. As SEAOF chairperson for 2025–2026, he emphasized regional collaboration and acknowledged support from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in advancing anti-corruption initiatives.