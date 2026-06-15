‘We are truly, deeply sorry’: Ateneo accepts resignationan of coach Tab, team manager resignations 

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Ateneo de Manila University has accepted the resignations of men’s basketball head coach Tab Baldwin and team manager Epok Quimpo in the aftermath of the tragic deaths of student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora on June 8.

Ateneo President Fr. Bobby Yap, SJ announced the development during a press conference on Monday, June 15, speaking publicly for the first time since the incident.

“We will not shield to protect anyone nor will we allow the integrity to be compromised,” said Fr. Yap.

Baldwin took over the Ateneo program in 2016 and guided the Blue Eagles to four UAAP championships in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2022. They made it to the finals from 2016 to 2022, before failing to reach the Final Four in the last two seasons, finishing eighth in 2024 and sixth in 2025 after the elimination round.

Fr. Yap also publicly apologized as the university continued to mourn the deaths of Baterbonia and Adili, speaking with a “heavy heart” and recognizing the deep grief and frustration felt by the families of the two student-athletes and the wider public.

“One week ago, our community was shattered by a tragedy that claimed the lives of our student-athletes, Rene and Divine,” Fr. Yap said. “No word in any language is capable of describing this loss.”

Fr. Yap reflected on the impact of losing two young lives, saying the tragedy extended beyond the deaths themselves to the dreams and futures that would never be realized.

“When a young man dies, we mourn both the loss of life and the shattering of dreams. We mourn the potential that won’t come true, the empty chairs at family dinner tables, and the futures that were supposed to unfold in our playing courts and far beyond them,” he said.

Addressing the families directly, Fr. Yap also acknowledged their pain and frustration in the aftermath of the incident.

“To the families of Rene and Divine, we see you, we hear you. We acknowledge the unbearable pain of your mourning. We know that the grief you carry right now is compounded by an anger that is entirely natural, justified, and deeply human,” he said.

Fr. Yap then offered an apology on behalf of the university.

“On behalf of Ateneo de Manila University, I am here to say simply and directly: We are truly, deeply sorry. We apologize unreservedly to the families and to our entire community for the agonizing pain of this tragedy,” he said.

The Ateneo president said the university is approaching the situation with humility as it sought the community’s prayers and forgiveness.

“We face this moment with absolute humility, and we ask for your prayers and your forgiveness,” Fr. Yap said.

He added that in the immediate aftermath of the incident, the university prioritized direct assistance and support for the families of the victims and members of the team affected by the tragedy.