Alyssa Valdez: What the sport needs is not more division, but leadership in all its forms.

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Veteran Alyssa Valdez, the face of the sport for more than a decade already, was holding back her tears while answering the question on why she took the challenge to lead Alas Pilipinas’ campaign in the just-concluded 2026 AVC Women’s Volleyball Cup in Candon City.

“I’ve been asking myself bakit ko ginawa itong decision na ito sa volleyball career ko, and I think na actually lumabas was kung ano ‘yong love no’ng bata ako sa volleyball hanggang ngayon ‘yon pa rin ‘yong love ko sa pag-represent sa bansa,” said Valdez.

Her simple answer gained not only admiration but also much love and respect from men and women who chronicled the event for more than a week.

“So, sarap sa pakiramdam, pero… hindi man naging maganda ‘yong resulta pero para sa mga bata magtuloy-tuloy talaga ‘yong fire nila to represent the country,” she added moments after the Philippines settled for eight overall in the continental joust following its 21-25, 12-25, 21-25 loss to Iran.

With the young and brightest opting not to join the PH squad, perhaps due to leadership squabble, Valdez and other veterans like Jovelyn Gonzaga, Ces Molina, Ara Galang, and Royse Tubino stepped up on the plate for the love and pride of serving the country though they are no longer as quick and strong as before.

It is their hope that the young members of the team – Alyssa Solomon, Thea Gagate, and Niña Ytang – will never get tired wearing the tricolors and play with passion and fire.

She also urged other rising stars to stay focused, dream big and not be affected by the outside noise that put the volleyball association in a bad light of late – again.

“Para sa bawat atletang patuloy na nangangarap – lalo na sa mga kabataang nagsisimula pa lang, padayon tayo,” Valdez wrote on her social media post.

“Sana hindi kayo mapagod, matakot, o sumuko sa pangarap n’yong magrepresent ng bansa sa kabila ng ingay at gulo sa paligid,” she added.

Valdez, a former Ateneo standout and longtime star of the Creamline Cool Smashers, also called for clarity amid the issues surrounding the path of the country’s volleyball body, expressing hope for “leadership in all its forms” for betterment of the next generation.

“At a time like this, what the sport needs is not more division, but leadership in all its forms. Leadership that listens. Leadership that puts the welfare of athletes first. For the sports community, for the fans, for the country,” Valdez continued.

“Pero ngayon, higit kailanman, kailangan natin ang suporta ng volleyball community. Ngayon, hindi man pare-pareho ang paraan, ang mahalaga ay iisa ang hangarin – isang mas maayos, patas, at mas matatag na sistema para sa susunod na henerasyon ng atletang Pilipino,” she concluded. “Maraming salamat sa patuloy na naniniwala at magtitiwala.”