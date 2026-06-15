Lawyer Jesus Falcis III suspended for profanity in socmed posts

By Rey Panaligan

The Supreme Court (SC) has suspended lawyer Jesus Nicardo M. Falcis III from practicing law for one year after finding him guilty of simple misconduct for using profane and offensive language on social media.

In a decision penned by Associate Justice Jhosep Y. Lopez, the Court stressed that lawyers must uphold the dignity of the profession and use dignified, gender-fair, child- and culturally sensitive language in both professional and personal dealings.

The case stemmed from a Twitter (now X) post by Falcis in defense of his brother, Nicko, who faced a qualified theft complaint filed by television host Kris Aquino.

In his post, Falcis lashed out at Aquino’s supporters, using profanity and derogatory remarks.

Aquino’s former business partner Jason Gene H. Baltao filed a complaint before the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), which found that Falcis violated the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability (CPRA) by using offensive language.

The IBP recommended a fine and reprimand, but the SC imposed a heavier penalty, citing Falcis’ prior administrative violations and the seriousness of his conduct.

The Court emphasized that while lawyers enjoy freedom of expression, their oath and professional duties impose limits.

Online posts, it said, must uphold the dignity of the profession, protect it from disrepute, and maintain respect for the law.

The SC noted that Falcis could have defended his brother by presenting legal arguments or citing reports but instead resorted to profanity to attack Aquino’s supporters.

His actions, the Court ruled, amounted to misconduct—intentional wrongdoing or a deliberate violation of professional standards.